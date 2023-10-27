Ottawa Senators' defenceman Thomas Chabot will be out four-to-six weeks with a fractured hand, according to head coach DJ Smith.

Chabot suffered a fracture in his hand and will be out 4-6 weeks. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 27, 2023

Chabot has played in all seven games for the Senators this season, and has a total of three assists in his eighth season with the team.

In 68 games a year ago, Chabot totaled 11 goals and 41 points.

The Sens have dropped three straight and sit tied at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with six points in seven contests. They recently learned that unsigned restricted free agent Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for gambling.