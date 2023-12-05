Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot won't be available to his team on Thursday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

Thomas Chabot won’t play Thursday. DJ Smith says they will provide a further update tomorrow. Doesn’t sound good. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 6, 2023

Chabot, 26, injured his leg during the Senators' 2-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken and wasn't available for their game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman was scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday and Smith says that the team will have an update on his condition on Wednesday.

Chabot has four assists in nine games this season and leads the team recording 24:23 of ice time per game.

Drafted 18th overall by the Senators in the 2015 draft, Chabot has 53 goals and 233 points in 390 career games.