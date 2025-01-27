The Ottawa Senators are going to play two pre-season games in Quebec City leading into the 2025-26 season, the team announced on Monday.

The games will be played at Videotron Centre in September - the first against the New Jersey Devils on September 28 and the second against the division-rival Montreal Canadiens on September 30.

The team is planning to spend four days in Quebec City during the trip, with team-building activities, public practices and community initiates also part of the schedule.

“In addition to playing two games in front of passionate fans, this short trip will allow our players to spend a few days in a beautiful city as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for a new season,” said Senators owner Michael Andlauer.

“We can't wait to get in front of the Quebec City crowd for a portion of our training camp,” added Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. "Quebec City was the obvious destination, and we're very excited to see our players in action on the ice at Videotron Centre.”