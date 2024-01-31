Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev continues to draw interest ahead of the trade deadline, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators among the interested parties, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Tanev, 34. is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $4.5 million with a 10-team no-trade clause in his fourth season with the Flames.

"Well, there are multiple teams that are in the mix," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Of late, it seems to be the Ottawa Senators. I can tell you that the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs most definitely have a keen interest in Tanev.

"Ottawa, I think, looks at Tanev as being a foundational fit, which tells us It’s not just about the trade, it’s about the contract extension that would likely have to happen after they acquired Tanev.

"There are lots of teams that remain interested, including non-playoff teams like the Senators and some other contending teams as well.

"As I was reminded, doesn’t Chris Tanev have to make a decision? Is he chasing the Stanley Cup this year? And if the answer to that is yes, then that’s going to factor significantly into his destination of choice."

The Senators, sitting last in the Eastern Conference entering play Wednesday, are an unusual deadline buyer, though team president and general manager Steve Staios said last week adding veteran leadership was on his wish list ahead of March 8.

“You can’t have enough leadership and experience,” Staios said. “That’s an area that I’d like to look at. Also, we’re looking at complete players as well, 200 foot players. Those are the types of things we’re looking at.

“The market will dictate. There may be an opportunity here at the deadline and if not we’ll continue to work on it if there’s an opportunity in the off-season.”

The Maple Leafs currently sit in the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and have been a major player at the trade deadline in each of the past several seasons. Toronto general manager Brad Treliving signed Tanev to his current contract while general manager of the Flames in 2020.

A native of Toronto, Tanev has one goal and nine points in 46 games this season. He is one of seven pending unrestricted free agents, with Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin also believed to be drawing significant trade interest.