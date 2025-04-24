Auston Matthews and Brady Tkachuk traded goals in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are headed to overtime tied 2-2 in Game 3 of their first-round series.

This is the second consecutive game to go to overtime in the Battle of Ontario.

Matthews’ goal broke a 1-1 tie in the third period when he skated into the slot and converted a pass from Mitch Marner from behind the Senators net.

Tkachuk fired a puck past Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz on the rush to pull the Senators even at 2-2 just past the midway point of the third period.

Claude Giroux had the other marker for the Senators in regulation, he opened the scoring at the 1:38 mark of the second period on a 5-on-3 powerplay.

Matthew Knies had the first marker for the Leafs, he tied the game at the 8:29 mark of the second frame.

Max Domi was the hero of the previous overtime game, he scored the winner 3:09 into the extra frame giving the Leafs a 2-0 lead in the series.