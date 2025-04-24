The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs traded chances and hits, but neither was able to find the scoresheet as they remain tied 0-0 after the first period of Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Leafs defenceman Brandon Carlo and Senators forward David Perron took the first penalties of the game when they went to the box for roughing at 3:39 of the opening frame.

The Senators then went to the power play when John Tavares was called for hooking at 4:56.

The Leafs were able to get the kill.

Tim Stützle had one of the best chances in the opening period when he found space in front the net and fired a puck that Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was able to corral.

William Nylander got a breakaway late in the period for the Leafs, but his slapshot did not find its way past Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk took a roughing penalty at 18:42 of the period and he will be in the box to open the second frame.

Leafs forward Matthew Knies was assessed a minor penalty after time had expired in the period.

Ullmark made eight saves for the Senators and Stolarz stopped seven pucks for the Leafs in the first frame.

Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup for the Leafs in Game 3, he replaced Nick Robertson and was slotted on a line with Max Domi and Bobby McMann.

Pacioretty last played on Feb. 8 and appeared in 37 games during the regular season for Toronto.

The Battle of Ontario shifted to Ottawa on Thursday after the first two games took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs dominated the opener, riding a goal and two assists from Mitch Marner to a 6-2 victory.

The Leafs also jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 2, but the Senators battle back with third period goals from Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette to force the game into overtime.

Max Domi played the hero for the Leafs, scoring the winner at the 3:09 mark of the extra frame to send the Atlantic Division winners on the road with a 2-0 advantage.