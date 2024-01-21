Ottawa Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic sustained an upper-body injury in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team said.

Hamonic, 33, has registered two goals and three assists in 39 games with the Senators this season.

The St. Malo, Man., native has 52 goals and 182 assists in 832 regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Senators.

Hamonic was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) by the Islanders in 2008.