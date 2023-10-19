Ottawa Senators forward Zack MacEwen was one of several players placed on waivers Thursday.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins and San Jose Sharks defenceman Radim Simek were also waived.

MacEwen, 27, was a healthy scratch in Wednesday’s win over the Washington Capitals and has one assist in two games this season. He signed a three-year, 2.325 million contract with the Sens this past offseason.

The Charlottetown, PEI native has recorded 13 goals and 16 assists in 188 career NHL games with the Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks.

Harkins, 26, was previously claimed by the Penguins off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 2. He has not recorded a point in four games with Pittsburgh this season. The Cleveland, OH., native had three goals and two assists with the Jets last season. He was drafted in the second round (47th overall) by Winnipeg at the 2015 NHL Draft and has posted 13 goals and 14 assists in his 158 game NHL career.

Simek, 31, has not played a game this season. In 44 games with the Sharks last season, he scored one goal and added two assists. Simek has seven goals and 22 assists in 209 career games with the Sharks.