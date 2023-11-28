Ottawa Senators forward Zack MacEwen received a maximum fine of $2,018.23 on Tuesday for unsportsmanlike conduct in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Trailing 3-0 early in the third period, MacEwen received a five-minute match penalty for going after Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The incident was later followed by 12 players between the two teams receiving 10-minute misconducts in the final 10 minutes.

Ottawa’s Zack MacEwen has been fined $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Florida. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 28, 2023

Senators head coach D.J. Smith agreed post-game with the notion his team showed a lack of maturity in the loss.

“Yeah, yeah, that’s fair,” Smith said. “You know, I just thought at 3-0 we came up with some really good shifts. We were aggressive. We were, you know, in the game, lots of game left and then we take a five-minute major and that takes you right out of the game.”

“As the head coach you realize you're throwing away an opportunity,” he added. “You have to just keep playing. And, you know, I don't know what went on between periods. We came out, I thought ready, and then you know, that final whatever it was, after we took the five-minute major you don't give yourself a chance to win and you can't play like that in the NHL.”

MacEwen, 27, has one assist in six games this season. He is signed at a cap hit of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.