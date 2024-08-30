NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed Thursday while cycling in their home state of New Jersey. Police have said a suspected drunk driver struck the pair while attempting to pass other vehicles. Johnny Gaudreau was with the Calgary Flames for parts of nine seasons before he joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

Here is some of the reaction to the deaths:

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. The impact he made on our organization and our sport was profound, but it pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him." — Columbus Blue Jackets

"Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary." — Calgary Flames

"I instantly got so down and sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above." — basketball star LeBron James

"Johnny Gaudreau may have come up from the States, but hockey fans in Calgary and across Canada will remember him as one of our own. Thinking of his teammates, friends, and the Gaudreau family today." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"It cannot be overstated what a joy it was for everyone involved to have Johnny Gaudreau on our team. His talent on the ice was enhanced, not diminished, by the fact he was having fun out there. Johnny was always the first to raise his hand to give back to the community." — former Flames executive Brian Burke

"Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny." — former Flames teammate Blake Coleman

"Absolute shock and sadness to hear about the passing of Johnny and his brother Matthew. Our hearts go out to Johnny's wife, two young children and the rest of his entire family during this unimaginable time. So unfortunate and another reminder on how precious life is. May God watch over his children and family." — Edmonton Oiler Evander Kane

"There are no words that can match the tragedy of what has happened. Waking up to the news of Johnny and Matthew’s passing hit my family like a ton of bricks, not only for their senseless deaths, but the gripping heartbreak for their loved ones who face the unimaginable." — former NHLer Lanny McDonald

"Gutted for the Gaudreau family! RIP Johnny and Matthew." — former NHLer Chris Pronger

"Hard to believe. So tragic. RIP Johnny." — former NHLer Henrik Lundqvist

“When this little guy from Boston College came to Calgary, the future just looked so bright.” — Flames fan Jeremiah Nudd, dropping off flowers at the Saddledome in Calgary.

"He is a great hockey player, but just what he gave back to the community — to the kids and to the community at large — that's what really brought me to him." — Flames fan Kevin Smith, visiting makeshift memorial at the Saddledome.

"He's the reason why I watch hockey." — fan Nicolas Kole, visiting makeshift memorial at the Saddledome.

"John was truly a special player, dazzling on the ice with his talent, but what made him truly special was the person he was off the ice. His 1,000-watt smile and infectious personality were matched only by his love for his family, friends and those close to him." — Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving

"Both Matty and Johnny were terrifically admired by all of us. Wonderful young guys, and they impressed a lot of us off ice. Everybody knows how gifted they were on ice, especially Johnny — an All-World type of Olympic player and college all-star. They left tremendous impressions on all of us." — former Boston College coach Jerry York

"While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path." — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

"The Gaudreau siblings were proud New Jersey natives. The two of them discovered their love for hockey in the rinks of South Jersey. … Our beloved 'Johnny Hockey’ was a star in every sense of the word — both on and off the ice." — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

"It’s no secret that most Tsuut’ina people are rabid hockey fans, and this news hits hard. Johnny was simply magical on the ice. I cannot remember another player with such skating skill and such mastery of the game, and yet with a gentle demeanour and humility that made him an instant fan favourite." Tsuut'ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.

— with files from The Associated Press.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version referred to former Calgary Flames executive Brian Burke as a coach.