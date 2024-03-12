PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia, which was without suspended head coach John Tortorella. Cam York and Travis Konecny each had two assists for the Flyers.

Philadelphia, which has alternated wins and losses in its past eight games, moved four points ahead of the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“I think every game is so important,” Frost said. “You can’t take any games off. Doesn’t matter how you get it done, just get the two points.”

Filip Zadina scored two power-play goals on assists from Luke Kunin for San Jose, which has lost 10 of 11. Magnus Chrona finished with 39 saves.

“Not good enough,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “I thought we played a little too slow. I don’t think we had a pace to our game. There was just a little bit of a disconnect.”

Tippett’s power-play goal with 14:51 remaining broke a 2-all tie. Konecny threaded a pass through traffic to set up Tippett at the side of the net, increasing Konecny’s team-leading points total to 56.

“We kind of locked eyes, the seam stayed open and he made a great play,” Tippett said.

Sam Ersson made 27 saves for the Flyers, including a stellar left pad stop of Alexander Barbanov's try from close range that kept the game tied just over a minute before Tippett’s score.

Tortorella was not behind the bench against San Jose after receiving a two-game suspension and $50,000 fine for unprofessional conduct directed at officials. He refused to leave the bench after being assessed a game misconduct during Philadelphia’s 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday night — the same night the Lightning were honoring the 2004 Stanley Cup champs coached by Tortorella.

Assistants Brad Shaw and Rocky Thompson assumed the head coaching duties against the Sharks. Tortorella also will sit out Thursday’s home game against Toronto.

Frost put Philadelphia in front 2-1 midway through the second period. Konecny’s shot toward the net caromed off Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun and to Frost at the side of the net. He shot high past Chrona.

Philadelphia kept San Jose in the game with undisciplined play and uncharacteristically poor penalty killing.

Zadina scored his second goal with 6:26 left in the period, a one-timer from the side of the net after a setup from Kunin.

Farabee scored on a breakaway 3:29 into the game.

Zadina evened the score on the man advantage, beating Ersson on the glove side with a backhander from in close with 40.3 seconds left in the first period. Philadelphia entered second in the NHL on the penalty kill (85.4%).

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the second stop of a five-game trip.

Flyers: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

