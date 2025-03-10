Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for 20 games without pay for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA program for substance abuse and behavioral health for evaluation and possible treatment.

Ekblad, a pending unrestricted free agent, will miss the remainder of the regular season.

“As the NHL announced, I have been suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program," Ekblad said in a statement. "The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock. Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.

"I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

The 29-year-old has three goals and 33 points in 56 games this season, his 11th with the Panthers.