Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov practiced with his team on Wednesday morning ahead of their flight to Edmonton for Thursday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Head coach Paul Maurice told the media that Barkov looked "good" and a decision on his playing status for Game 3 will be determined on Thursday.

"Felt better today. Got through skate today as far as I know. He'll get checked after," Maurice explained. "Get him on a plane, get him off a plane, get him on the ice and we'll see where he's at tomorrow. He looked good today."

The top line centre left Monday's Game 2 win over the Oilers midway through the third period after taking a hit to the jaw from Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl

Barkov stayed down on the ice after taking the hit at the 10:32 mark of the period and was eventually helped into the dressing room by the team’s training staff. Draisaitl was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play, but was not handed further discipline.

The 28-year-old native of Finland has six goals and 13 assists over 19 playoff games this spring after recording 23 goals and 57 assists over 73 regular season games in 2023-24, his 11th campaign with the Panthers.

In other injury news, Maurice added winger Vladimir Tarasenko missed practice due to a "minor thing", but should be ready to go for Game 3.

The Panthers can take a 3-0 series lead with a win on Thursday.

Teams facing a 2-0 deficit in the championship series have come back to win just five times in 54 attempts. This means the Panthers have a 90.7 per cent of capturing the franchise's first Stanley Cup, according to past results in NHL history.