Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad was a participant at Sunday's optional skate as the Stanley Cup Final moves to Sunrise for Game 3 on Monday night.

Ekblad took a shot off the left hand from Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse during the second overtime of Friday's thrilling Game 2 win. Brad Marchand's breakaway goal tied the championship series at a game apiece.

The 29-year-old Ekblad is having a strong postseason for the Panthers, scoring three goals and eight assists over 15 games while averaging 23:58 of ice time per game.

The native of Bell River, Ont., who was selected first overall by the Panthers in 2014, posted three goals and 30 assists over 56 regular season games, missing 20 games late in the season after violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Ekblad has spent his entire 11-year career with the Panthers and will be a free agent this summer when his eight-year, $60 million contract expires.