Panthers' Marchand tossed from Game 1 after fighting Gostisbehere

Florida Panthers veteran forward Brad Marchand was thrown out of Tuesday's Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes after instigating a fight with defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere.

With the Panthers leading 4-1 in the third period, Marchand just missed connecting with a major hit on Gostisbehere. Not long after, Gostisbehere appeared to intentionally shoot the puck at Marchand causing Marchand to drop the gloves and initiate a scuffle with the Canes player.

Marchand received a pair of minor roughing penalties as well as a 10-minute game misconduct. Gostisbehere was handed a two minute minor for roughing.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was asked about the incident after the game, but wasn't willing to reveal his true thoughts on the matter.

"Yeah, I've got one that I'm gonna keep to myself," he said. "I'm not biting on it."

Despite failing to record a point in Game 1, the 37-year-old Marchand is having an excellent postseason with the Panthers, netting three goals and nine assists across 13 games.

Florida acquired the 16-year NHL veteran from the Boston Bruins in the dying moment before the Trade Deadline back in March.

The Panthers took Game 1 by a score of 5-2 and are looking to reach their third straight Stanley Cup Final.