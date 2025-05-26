Florida Panthers star centre Sam Reinhart as well as forward AJ Greer and defenceman Niko Mikkola will all miss Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nico Sturm will replace Greer and Uvis Balinskis will sub-in for Mikkola while Jesper Boqvist stays on the Reinhart's top line for the second game in a row.

Florida can advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Final with a victory on Monday.

The 29-year-old Reinhart missed Game 3 on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

Reinhart has scored four goals and seven assists over 14 playoff games this spring after putting together another terrific regular season with 39 goals and 42 assists over 79 games.

Boqvist picked up a goal and two assists in Game 3's 6-2 rout and has five total points over 10 games this postseason.

Greer, who exited near the end of Game 3 after making a hit on Jordan Staal, skated briefly on Monday but left before the practice got underway. Mikkola also missed the optional skate after leaving Game 3 early.

The defending champion Panthers have been red-hot since losing the opening two games of their second round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Florida won the next four of five games against the Leafs, including a pair of 6-1 routs before taking the first thee games of the East Final from the Hurricanes by a combined score of 16-4.