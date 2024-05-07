Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett should be ready to return to the lineup sometime over the next three games, head coach Paul Maurice told the media on Tuesday after practice.

The 27-year-old Canadian hasn't played since Game 2 of Florida's opening round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an upper-body injury. Bennett missed the last three games of that series as well as Monday's Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins in the second round.

Bennett had a strong 2023-24 season, scoring 20 goals and 21 assist over 69 games in his fourth campaign with the Panthers.

A fourth overall pick by the Calgary Flames in 2014, Bennet was a key member of the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring, netting five goals and adding 10 assists over 20 postseason games.

The Panthers will look to even their best-of-seven series against the Bruins in Game 2 on Wednesday.