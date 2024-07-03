The Florida Panthers signed defenceman Nate Schmidt to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman was bought out of the final season of a six-year, $35.7 million deal by the Winnipeg Jets on June 30.

Schmidt, 32, recorded two goals and 14 points in 63 games with the Jets last season. He added a goal in three playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Capitals in 2013, Schmidt has 47 goals and 220 points in 661 career games split between the Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Canucks, and Jets.

The St. Cloud, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship in Finland, recording two goals and six point in a fourth-place finish.