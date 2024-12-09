Panthers' Tkachuk, Bolts' Point, Knights' Hill named NHL stars of the week

NEW YORK — Florida left-wing Matthew Tkachuk, Tampa Bay centre Brayden Point and Vegas goaltender Adin Hill have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Tkachuk led the league with five goals and 11 points and tied for first with six assists last week.

His week was highlighted by his fourth-career five-point performance (one goal, four assists) as the Panthers beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Thursday.

Point had back-to-back four-point games, including a two-goal, two-assist outing in the Lightning's 4-2 win at Vancouver on Sunday.

Hill turned aside 66 of the 68 shots he faced, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and a shutout.

Hill was named Wednesday to Canada's roster for the upcoming 4-Nations Face-Off, joining the previously selected Point. Tkachuk is set to represent the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.