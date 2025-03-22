Veteran forward Pat Maroon told Darren Pang on the CHSN pregame show Saturday that he plans to retire at the end of the season.

"Sometimes you've got to give up everything you know and everything you dreamed of your whole life. I just know it's time for my family to start a new chapter in our lives," Maroon said.

Set to turn 37 next month, Maroon made the announcement before what will be his final game in his hometown of St. Louis. He won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Blues in 2019.

"To have a special moment tonight and to be in St. Louis to have my family come in town. I won a Stanley Cup here, and I'm just going to finish this year as every game is going to be my last game," he said.

A veteran of 14 NHL seasons, Maroon began his career with the Anaheim Ducks and had stints with the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils before joining the Blues for one season. He then moved onto the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning Cups in both 2020 and 2021, before splitting last season between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild. He signed with the Blackhawks on a one-year, $1.3 million deal last July.

He has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 59 games so far this season while playing 11:37 a night.

Maroon has 125 goals and 195 assists for 320 points in 839 regular season games over the course of his career. He has an additional 12 goals and 27 points in 82 playoff games.