Boston Bruins forward Pat Maroon skated with the team Monday for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Acquired from the Minnesota Wild for Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026, Maroon has been sidelined since undergoing back surgery on Feb. 7. He was given a timeline of four-to-six weeks at that time, but his return is still not imminent.

“He is making the steps to get closer," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. "When he first got here, we said we knew it was going to be a couple of weeks....now he really is week-to-week...as he hits more of the steps and milestones, he’ll become day to day.”

"It felt good," Maroon added, "it got a bit lonely skating by myself so feels good to be back with the guys...I’m certainly excited to feel a part of it and just excited to be back."

The 6-foot-3 winger has four goals, 16 points, and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games this season. He is in the second season of a two-year, $2 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 161st overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, Maroon has 121 goals and 304 points in 778 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The St. Louis native helped the Blues capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019 and then moved to Tampa Bay where he helped the Lightning win back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.