Patrick Kane is joining the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year deal as he continues his NHL career.

The veteran winger became a free agent this summer, but delayed his signing after undergoing off-season hip surgery.

The Red Wings beat out multiple suitors in the Kane sweepstakes with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers reportedly among the teams pursue the veteran winger.

Red Wings off to strong start

The Red Wings currently sit third in the Atlantic Division with an 11-6-3 record through 20 games.

Detroit has the third-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at plus-14 as they look for their first playoff berth since 2016.

Kane will add more scoring power to a Red Wings offence that already ranks first in the East with an average of 3.7 goals per game.

Kane to move past 1,200 career games in Detroit

The 35-year-old Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1. He was given a recovery timeline of four to six months, and his agent, Pat Brisson, released a video of Kane's conditioning routine on Sept. 27 for interested teams to see.

Kane split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Rangers, having been moved at the trade deadline. He scored 21 goals with 57 points over 73 games between the two teams, and had one goal and six points in seven playoff games as the Rangers were eliminated in the first round.

Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 draft, Kane helped the franchise win three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015), taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013. Kane has also won a number of individual awards, including the Hart, Art Ross and Calder trophies as well as the Ted Lindsay Award.

The Buffalo native has 451 goals and 1,237 points in 1,180 career games split between the Blackhawks and Rangers.

