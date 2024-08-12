Patrik Laine and his fiancé, Jordan Leigh, have launched a mental health initiative called "From Us To You."

The Columbus Blue Jackets winger announced the initiative on his Instagram page Monday. The two said they made the decision after people reached out to Laine over the past months, sharing their own personal stories and the importance of speaking out while dealing with mental health.

The 26-year-old Laine missed the majority of last season while in the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. He was cleared to return from the program at the end of last month.

Laine finished the season with six goals and nine points in 18 games, having entered the player assistance program in January while he was still recovering from a clavicle fracture suffered a month earlier.

Selected second overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has 204 goals and 388 points in 480 career games.