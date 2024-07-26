Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program, it was announced Friday.

Laine entered the player assistance program in January while he was still recovering from a clavicle fracture suffered a month earlier. He played in 18 games last season for Columbus, recording six goals and nine points.

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell confirmed Thursday that the team would continue to explore potential moves for Laine, who previously asked for a trade out of Columbus. Waddell said those talks would largely be on hold until he exited the Players Assistance Program.

"His progress I keep hearing is very positive that he's going to be out of the program," Waddell told First Up on TSN 1050 Thursday. "Unfortunately, as the team, you don't get much information from doctors. I get most of my information from the agent so I've got to take it first hand that he knows the situation because he talks to Patrik.

"Patrik's made it clear that, even before all the changes this summer, he would like a fresh start someplace. We will look at it when the time comes - which hopefully is very soon - all the options. Now, I can't rule out any options, even returning here because it takes two teams to make a trade and if there's not a trade that makes any sense to us, then we have to just deal with what reality is.

"[Laine's agent] Andy Scott told him multiple times that we will make sure we look at everything and know the situation, and we know Patrik's feelings and we can find the right fit, certainly we will do that. But, if not, we'll have to just deal with it."

Signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $8.7 million, the 26-year-old winger is third-highest paid player on the Blue Jackets, with Johnny Gaudreau ($9.75 million) and Zach Werenski ($9.58 million) carrying higher cap hits on the team.

Waddell said in June, shortly after joining the Blue Jackets as the team's president and general manager that he was hopeful to make a hockey trade to move Laine as both sides looked to part ways.

Selected second overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has been unable to replicate the success he had early in his career since being traded to Columbus in 2020. After scoring 28 or more goals - including a career-high 44 goals in 2017-18 - in each of his first four seasons, Laine has failed to top 26 with the Blue Jackets while dealing with various injuries.

He had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games in 2022-23 with the Blue Jackets, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.