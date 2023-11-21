Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since sitting out Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers as a healthy scratch.

“Over my career, it’s probably the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me," Laine said, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. "I’m not happy about that. They know that. It is what it is. It’s over and done.”

The 25-year-old has two goals and one assist in nine games this season, and Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent said Sunday he was hoping the move would help Laine rediscover his previous form.

“I know what he can do on the ice,” Vincent said. “I know his potential. He’s not happy about the decision, don’t get me wrong. But right now, I think Patty needs to take a deep breath. Go back to the working lab and get his touches back, get his shot back, get his confidence back, so he can be the Laine we all know he can be.

“It was a hard conversation, but nobody is bigger than the Blue Jackets.”

According to Portzline, Laine was back on the team's second line practice Tuesday, skating with Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov.

Laine is third-highest paid player on the Blue Jackets, carrying a cap hit of $8.7 million on his contract, which runs through 2025-26. Only Johnny Gaudreau ($9.75 million) and Zach Werenski ($9.58 million) carry higher cap hits on the team.

Selected second overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has been unable to replicate the success he had early in his career since being traded to Columbus in 2020. After scoring 28 or more goals - including a career-high 44 goals in 2017-18 - in each of his first four seasons, Laine has failed to top 26 with the Blue Jackets while dealing with various injuries.

He had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games with the Blue Jackets last season, missing the playoffs for the third straight year in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets winless skid was extended to nine games Sunday, tying a franchise record. Columbus will host the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday for a home date sandwiched between two-game road trips.