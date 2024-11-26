Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine will accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip as he continues to work his way back from the knee sprain he suffered in the preseason.

The Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday before heading to New York to play the Rangers on Saturday and wrap the trip against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Laine returned to practice last week in a non-contact jersey and progressed to a regular sweater on Monday as a full participant.

The 26-year-old has yet to make his regular season debut for the Canadiens after they acquired him along with a draft pick from the Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris in the off-season.

The Tampere, Finland native appeared in 18 games last season for Columbus and contributed six goals and three assists.