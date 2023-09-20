Former Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 12 seasons and will step into the role of player development consultant with the franchise.

Byron, 34, did not play last season and appeared in only 27 games in 2021-22 due to a hip injury.

A sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres at the 2007 NHL Draft, Byron appeared in 521 career games with the Sabres, Calgary Flames and Canadiens, recording 98 goals and 110 assists. He was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on Oct. 6, 2015 and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

In his new role with the franchise, Byron will work in the player development department alongside Adam Nicholas and Rob Ramage, joining players during on-ice sessions and oversee their progress off the ice.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to congratulate Paul on his long career as a professional hockey player, said Owner, President and CEO of the Canadiens, Geoff Molson. A major contributor both on and off the ice, Paul epitomizes what it means to be a Montreal Canadien. Through his leadership, his kindness and his presence in the community, Paul has left his mark during his seven seasons in Montreal, and we're very happy to have him join the player development department. His experience, communication and approach will benefit both our players and prospects."