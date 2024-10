WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Cotter scored twice, giving him four goals through four games this season, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Saturday night.

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was held without a shot for only the 23rd time in his distinguished career, though he did have an assist and six hits. Washington's captain started his 20th season 42 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Seamus Casey, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey. Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen each had three assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

The Devils (3-1-0) took the white-knuckle route to protecting a two-goal lead entering the third, as the Capitals (0-1-0) scored 95 seconds into the period on Tom Wilson's slap shot.

Washington had opportunities to tie the game on a power play midway through the period, but Mercer put in an empty-netter with eight seconds left, securing the victory.

John Carlson and Dylan Strome each had a goal and an assist for Washington.

Capitals defenseman Matt Roy left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Takeaways

Devils: Offseason optimism around this team appears to be warranted, as Cotter is rolling and the offense is generating strong scoring opportunities.

Capitals: The home opener included more than 70 team alumni in attendance to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary, but a raucous, sold-out crowd couldn't lift the team to a tying goal late.

Key moment

Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren lost his stick, starting a sequence that led to Cotter's second goal off a 2-on-1 rush by the Devils, giving New Jersey a 4-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

Key stat

Washington's third-line forwards (Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas) were on the ice for three New Jersey goals.

Up next

The Capitals continue a three-game homestand Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Devils return home for a Monday matinee against Utah.

