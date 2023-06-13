Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice declined to reveal the status of forward Matthew Tkachuk for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Maurice said he already knows whether or not Tkachuk is playing and wouldn’t call it a game-time decision as the decision has already been made.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice wouldn’t provide an update on Matthew Tkachuk or any of the players who didn’t practice today. Called today’s practice an optional. Said we’ll get info on any inured guys tomorrow. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 12, 2023

Tkachuk didn’t provide an explanation after departing Game 4 for more than 10 minutes.

The 25-year-old winger also left the ice in Game 3 following a big hit, but returned to force overtime with the tying goal late in the third period.

Tkachuk has registered 11 goals and 13 assists in 20 games this postseason.

Vegas holds a 3-1 lead in the series.