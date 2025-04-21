The Florida Panthers have yet to make an official decision on forward Matthew Tkachuk's status for Game 1, head coach Paul Maurice said Monday.

The Panthers open their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Tkachuk, who ended the regular season on long-term injured reserve, has not played since the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Feb. 4 due to a lower-body injury.

Maurice said over the weekend that Tkachuk was a possibility for Game 1, adding on Monday that the team wants to see how he responds to Tuesday's morning skate. Tkachuk skated in top-six white during the team's session Saturday and while saying "Matthew looked like Matthew," Maurice acknowledged Saturday's skate wasn't as intensive as Monday's session would be.

He skated on the second line Monday alongside Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Bennett.

The 27-year-old Tkachuk had 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 52 games prior to going on the shelf. He had six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 24 playoff games last season en route to helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Florida closed out the regular season having lost seven of their final 10 games and split the regular season series with Tampa Bay at two games apiece.