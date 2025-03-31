Matthew Tkachuk remains on track to return for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, though the exact date could be determined by the team's first-round schedule, head coach Paul Maurice said Monday.

Tkachuk skated by himself taking a step forward in his recovery from a lower-body injury sustained while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Panthers will play their final game of the regular season on April 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the playoffs potentially starting as early as four days later.

The 27-year-old winger has 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season, his third with the Panthers.

The Panthers are also awaiting the return of defenceman Dmitry Kulikov, who was labelled week-to-week with an upper-body injury on March 19.

Kulikov, along with Tkachuk, will join the Panthers on their upcoming four-game road trip but will not play. That puts his earliest possible return date on April 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kulikov has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 68 games so far this season while averaging 19:16 of ice time.

The Panthers also remain without defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who is eligible to return in Game 3 of the team's first-round series after being suspended earlier this month.