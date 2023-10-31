Veteran forward Paul Stastny has announced his retirement from the National Hockey League after 17 seasons, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The 37-year-old last played for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season, recording nine goals and 13 assists in 73 games.

Paul Stastny has decided to retire after 17 NHL seasons. But I suspect it’s not the last we’ve seen of him in hockey. My interview with Stastny for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ ⤵️ https://t.co/fxrrL1wS68 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 31, 2023

Stastny was originally selected 44th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Over his 17-year-career, the Quebec City, Que. native played 1,145 games with the Avalanche, Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights, recording 293 goals and 822 points.

Stastny was a one-time All-Star in 2011 while with the Avalanche. He also set a league record for rookies with a 20-game point streak in 2006-07 and became the third youngest player in NHL history with a streak that long, trailing only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. He eventually finished second in Calder Trophy voting to Evgeni Malkin.

He represented the United States internationally at the 2013 World Championships, where he captained the country to a bronze medal, and also at the 2014 Olympic Games.