CALGARY - Jakob Pelletier got bumped up to Calgary's No. 1 line on Thursday and immediately took full advantage.

The 24-year-old winger assisted on Nazem Kadri's tying goal and scored the winning goal to lead the Flames to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

“He was one of the guys the first two periods that I felt had some energy when he was on the ice," said Flames coach Ryan Huska, who made the change early in the second period. "He was making things happen."

Pelletier joined Jonathan Huberdeau and Kadri in the spot normally occupied by Martin Pospisil. Three shifts after the trio was formed, Kadri tied it 2-2.

Pelletier's fourth goal of the season broke the tie 3:29 into the third.

“Felt unreal,” said Pelletier. “I try to play some more offence, try to produce more, because you're out with the big dogs.”

Huska has liked what he's seen from the Flames' 2019 first-round pick since returning to the NHL after passing through waivers unclaimed to start the season and being assigned to the AHL.

“He was skating, he was harder on the puck, he finished some checks,” said Huska. “We want him to be a guy who is competitive on the puck and at the puck and then use his speed to his advantage.

“That's the best game I've seen him play in the NHL and hopefully it's a sign of some great things to come.”

Since being called back up in December, Pelletier has 11 points in 20 games.

“I told him (when he was sent down) to be positive, to work hard down there, nothing he can control,” said Huberdeau, who had a goal and two assists. “Since he's been back here, back up with us, he's been playing well, playing more of his game, and more relaxed as well.”

What Pelletier has never lost is his trademark smile. His excitement was obvious in his emphatic celebration after his goal, yet he's just as excited when one of his linemates score.

“He brings so much energy, he's the happy guy out there and it's great,” said Huberdeau.

Pelletier's stat line also included a key blocked shot on Rasmus Dahlin during one of six Buffalo power plays in which they would be held without a goal. Calgary was 0-for-2 with the extra man.

Pelletier also played a physical game. He almost dumped Buffalo's Tyson Kozak into the bench area on a second-period hit.

“Pelts brought great energy tonight,” said Kadri. “He was a threat on the offensive and defensive side, laying out to block some shots. He's doing a little bit of everything. So that's what we want to see out of him.”

With opportunity has come confidence and Pelletier feels it building after a tough start to his NHL career. He had to overcome a serious shoulder injury two years ago.

“When you play more, you feel more and more engaged. Since I got back up, I can see that. I'm playing more and I'm playing better,” said Pelletier. “It's not about points or about goals or whatever. For me, it's make plays, play good on the (penalty kill), and I think points are just going to come.”

Two more points for the Flames strengthens their grip on the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They're three points up on the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues.

Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund had empty-netters to round out the scoring for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 32 saves in net as the rookie goaltender improved to 17-7-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.