Corey Perry intends to play his 21st NHL season next year, the veteran told reporters at Stanley Cup media day on Tuesday.

Perry, 40, is getting set to play in his fifth Stanley Cup final over the last six seasons when his Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

He has seven goals and 10 points in 16 games in this playoffs, and finished the regular season with 19 goals and 30 points in 81 games.

Perry told reporters that he never seriously thought about retiring and that he will not be retiring this summer.

Perry is a pending unrestricted free agent, and played this season on a one-year deal worth $1.15 million.

In 1,329 career NHL games, the Peterborough, Ont. native has 448 goals and 935 points. He has 61 goals in 231 career playoff games, and helped the Anaheim Ducks win the 2007 Stanley Cup.