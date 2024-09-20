Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe said Friday that contract negotiations have begun as he enters the final year of his current deal.

"We’ve talked a couple times. I love it here and I think they enjoy my game too," McCabe said. "That’s why you have agents and now it’s training camp time, so I’m just looking forward to being with the fellas and ramping up our game."

The 30-year-old blueliner carries a cap hit of $4 million in the last of a four-year, $16 million deal signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021.

He was dealt to Toronto ahead of the trade deadline in 2022 and is entering his second full season with the club. McCabe is coming off career-best totals with eight goals and 28 points in 73 games last season. He added one goal while dressing in all seven playoff games against the Boston Bruins.

McCabe is one of three key members of the Maple Leafs playing in contract years this season. Forwards John Tavares and Mitch Marner also slated for unrestricted free agency next summer, with both having also stated a desire to re-sign this week.

A veteran of 577 career games, McCabe has 33 goals and 152 points over his career with the Buffalo Sabres, Blackhawks and Maple Leafs.