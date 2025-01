The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenceman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur.

The 29-year-old Poolman has never played a game in the NHL, recording one assist over five games this season with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

MacArthur, 23, has three goals and four assists over 28 games in the ECHL his season. MacArthur has not played a game at the NHL level.