PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tied Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for most assists in team history during the first period Monday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philip Tomasino finished Crosby’s backhand pass for a power-play goal at 17:44 of the first period, giving Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead and equaling Lemieux’s mark. Crosby also assisted on goals by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust in the first period. It’s Crosby’s 183rd three-point night, tying Lemieux for most in team history.

Crosby and Lemieux both have 1,033 assists, which ranks 12th all-time in NHL history. Only three players in league history have more assists with a single team than Lemieux and Crosby.

Crosby has one goal and 11 points in his last six games. He has one goal and 17 points in his last 13 games. Crosby now has 55 goals and 132 points in 88 career games against Philadelphia.

