The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed forward Jansen Harkins off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

The Nashville Predators also made a waiver claim, getting forward Samuel Fagemo off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Harkins, 26, split last season between the Jets and the team's AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. With the Jets, he had two goals and five points in 22 games. In the AHL, he had 25 goals and 50 points in 45 games. He was drafted in the second round (47th overall) by Winnipeg at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Fagemo, 23, spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, scoring 23 goals with 32 points in 56 games. In nine appearances with Los Angeles, he had two goals and an assist.

All other players waived on Sunday cleared.

A number of players have been placed on waivers Monday per TSN's Chris Johnston, including Glenn Gawdin (ANA), Travis Barron (ARI), Cameron Crotty (ARI), Jan Jenik (ARI), Steven Kampfer (ARI), Justin Kirkland (ARI), John Leonard (ARI), Ryan McGregor (ARI), Matt Villata (ARI), Kyle Keyser (BOS), Clark Bishop (CGY), Oscar Dansk (CGY), Ben Jones (CGY), Colton Poolman (CGY), Wyatt Aamodt (COL), Corey Schueneman (COL), Gavin Bayreuther (DAL), Nick Caamano (DAL), Fredrik Karlstrom (DAL), Derrick Pouliot (DAL), Rasmus Asplund (FLA), Lucas Carlsson (FLA), Gerald Mayhew (FLA), Kyle Criscuolo (NJ), Louis Belpedio (PHI), Adam Brooks (PHI), Rhett Gardner (PHI), Cooper Marody (PHI) and Victor Mete (PHI).