Pittsburgh Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas is expected to be named GM for Canada's team at the men's IIHF World Hockey Championship in Sweden and Denmark in May, per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Dubas, who also previously served as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2018 to 2023, also served in an executive role for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, where he was named director of player personnel.

"It’s not confirmed at this time, but it sounds like Kyle Dubas will be Canada’s GM for that event," Johnston said on Insider Trading on Tuesday.

"He’s part of the Olympic team as an assistant GM. He was at the Worlds and the 4 Nations, so it’s a bump up for Dubas."

Dubas' Maple Leafs qualified for the playoffs in every season which he served as GM, but won only one playoff series in that span.

Canada is the all-time leader in gold medals at the tournament with 28, but will look to bounce back from a fourth-place finish in last year's tournament. Czechia is the defending champion when the puck drops on May 9.