Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is back with the big club looking to turn his season around.

After posting a 5.47 goals against average and a .836 save percentage over his first three games of the season, the 29-year-old Jarry was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan a week after being pulled from an Oct. 16 contest against the Buffalo Sabres where he allowed three goals on five shots in the first period.

Jarry told NHL.com that he wants to play better and help his team pick up wins as they currently sit third last in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-8-2 record.

"Hopefully, that's the way it goes," Jarry said. "I want to come back here, and I want to play well. That's my goal. That's what I want to do. I want to help this team as much as possible. Whenever I'm in the net, I think giving them a chance to win and helping this team get in a good place."

Jarry was solid in the AHL, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

"It was good, the team played really well down there," Jarry said. "That team did a great job. They work really hard. It was nice to get down there and play some games, play some games consecutively. I thought I played pretty well."

"Obviously, it's never easy when you have to kind of pick your family up and move to a different place and play some games. I think that it's all part of the challenge. It's what you sign up for as a hockey player. Obviously, there's a lot of unpredictability to the hockey games, so I think it's just being able to pick your game up and play it anywhere."

Pittsburgh's other goalies - Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist - have each played seven games this season.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said time will tell when it comes to who will get the majority of the starts going forward.

"I think, at the end of the day, that will eventually play itself out," Sullivan said. "In the short term, we feel like we have three capable guys. I think 'Blommer' has played extremely well. I think 'Ned' has played solid also. Jars, obviously, has a body of work here that we're well aware of.

"We'll put together a game plan where we keep these guys all in the mix. I think one of the potential benefits of it is one of them will have the opportunity to get quality practice time, if that particular goalie isn't backing up, for example."

Jarry is a two-time All-Star and has a career 2.72 GAA in 260 career games with the Penguins.