Penguins' Malkin to IR, call up Puljujarvi

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran centre Evgeni Malkin has been placed on the injured reserve due to a lower-body injury suffered during Saturday's loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was recalled from the AHL.

Malkin only played three minutes on Saturday as he left the game following an awkward knee-on-knee collision with a Kraken player.

The 38-year-old has nine goals and 25 assists across 47 games in 2024-25, his 19th season in Pittsburgh.

Puljujarvi, 26, has three goals and six assists in 25 games with the Penguins this season.

The Penguins are last in the Metropolitan Division with a 20-23-8 record. They are in San Jose to take on the Sharks on Monday night.