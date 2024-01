The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Radim Zohorna on waivers on Tuesday.

Zohorna, a 27-year-old left winger from Czech Republic, has tallied four goals and three assists over 31 games with the Penguins in 2023-24.

Over 66 career games with the Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames, Zohorna has nine goals and nine assists over 66 games.