Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

The 32-year-old American help Pittsburgh defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, picking up two assists.

Rust has 20 goals and 22 assists over 48 games in 2024-25 with the Penguins, his 11th season with franchise.

In a corresponding move, the Penguins recalled forward Vasily Ponomarev from the American Hockey League.

The Penguins also placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination.

Entering Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins sit second last in the Metropolitan Division with a 23-24-9 record.