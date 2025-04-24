Penguins prospect Howe out nine months following ACL surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe is expected to be sidelined for the next nine months after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery on his right knee, the team announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old left winger from Prince Albert, Sask., was selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Howe represented Canada at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship, scoring one goal over five games as Canada finished off the podium following a quarterfinal loss to Czechia.

Howe netted 18 goals and 28 assists over 47 games split between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitman of the Wester Hockey League this season. He had two goals and seven assists over six playoff games as the Hitman were eliminated in seven games by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the second round of the WHL playoffs.