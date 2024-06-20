The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $5 million deal, with an annual cap hit of $2.5 million.

Nedeljkovic, 28, played last season with the Penguins, going 18-7-7 with a .902 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average.

The 6-foot netminder helped lead the Penguins push for a postseason spot at the end of the season going 9-2-3 since March 3.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal he signed with Pittsburgh last off-season and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Drafted 37th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, Nedeljkovic has a career 60-45-22 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.96 GAA split between the Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Penguins.