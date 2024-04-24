Veteran superstar Sidney Crosby could have a new deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins this summer.

The 36-year-old captain has one season remaining on the 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed in July of 2012, featuring an average annual value of $8.7 million.

According to Rob Rossi of The Athletic, the Penguins and Crosby have not had any formal negotiations regarding a contract extension, but both sides expect to get a deal done not long after July 1, the date a new deal can be officially signed.

Rossi notes that contract length and cap hit are "major elements still to be worked out." He adds that general manager Kyle Dubas and the Penguins would prefer a contract that would take Crosby to his retirement, but are open to a short-term deal.

Arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Crosby is coming off his best season since 2018-19, scoring 42 goals and 52 assists over 82 games. It marked the second straight season Crosby has tallied 90-plus points while playing a full 82-game season.

Over 1,272 career games, Crosby has tallied 592 goals and 1,004 assists, winning Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., is a 10-time All-Star, owning two Hart Memorial Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies.

The Penguins have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons despite making a late push in the Eastern Conference's wild-card race this season.

The team has now missed the playoffs just four times during Crosby's tenure in Pittsburgh, which dates back to 2005 after they selected him with the first overall pick.

Crosby hasn't decided how much longer he wants to play, reports Rossi, but has stated numerous times that he desires to stay a member of the Penguins for his entire career.