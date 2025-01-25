It doesn't appear longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain and future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby has any interest in playing for another team at this point in time, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

"Unless something changes -- and at this point I have absolutely ZERO reason to believe it will -- Sidney Crosby isn't being traded out of Pittsburgh," Johnston said in a post on X. "He's an untouchable as far as the Pens are concerned, plus he's got a no-movement clause and no desire to be dealt."

The Penguins, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2021-22 campaign, are putting together another disappointing season through 50 games as they sit second last in the Metropolitan Division with a 20-22-8 record. They sit five points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second and final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, still needing to jump five other teams ahead of them.

At age 37, Crosby remains the Penguins' top point producer, recording 13 goals and 38 assists for 51 points in 50 games.

Winger Rickard Rakell is second on the team with 41 points.

Ahead of this season, the native of Cole Harbour, N.S., signed a two-year contract extension with the Penguins, featuring an average annual value of $8.7 million. The contract also has a no-move clause.

Crosby has spent his entire 20-year career with the Penguins after going first overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, tallying 605 goals and 1,042 assists in 1,322 games.

A two-time Hart Trophy winner, Crosby has led the Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017.