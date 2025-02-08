With the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off just days away, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will miss a second straight game on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers with the upper-body injury suffered earlier in the week.

Crosby's status for the 4 Nations remains up in the air after he was injured Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. He did not play in Friday's game against the New York Rangers but did skate at practice that morning and skated again on Saturday.

Crosby was named captain of Team Canada last week.

He has 17 goals and 41 assists over 55 games with the Penguins in 2024-25, his 20th season with the team. Pittsburgh sits second last in the Metropolitan Division and seem like longshots to make the playoffs.

Canada kicks off the tournament on Feb. 12 against Sweden in Montreal.