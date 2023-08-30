The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Austin Wagner as well as defencemen Mark Pysyk and Libor Hajek to professional tryout contracts on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Wagner played in seven games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, scoring one goal and one assist. The Calgary native added nine goals and three assists over 24 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Pysyk, 31, scored three goals and added nine assists over 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2022-23. Pysyk, who was selected by the Sabres 23rd overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, has 28 goals and 76 assists over 521 games and 10 seasons in the NHL with the Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars.

Hajek, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, scored one goal over 16 games with the New York Rangers last season, added six points over 24 games in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Over 110 career games with the Rangers, Hajek has tallied four goals and eight assists.