After playing over 1,300 games across 19 seasons, two-time Stanley Cup champion Jeff Carter is retiring from the NHL.

The 39-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins veteran forward announced his retirement on Wednesday, following his team's 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders in their season finale.

Carter tied the game with a goal on the power play in the third period.

Carter finished his final season - his third full campaign in Pittsburgh - with 11 goals and four assists over 72 games.

The native of London, Ont. began his career in Philadelphia after the Flyers selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Carter played a total of 1,321 regular season games in the NHL with the Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Penguins, netting 442 goals and 409 assists.

Carter's career season came with the Flyers in 2008-09, scoring 46 goals and 38 assists for 84 points over 82 games.

His most successful years came with the Kings from 2011 to 2021 when he won Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

Over 133 career playoff games, Carter had 47 goals and 37 assists.

Carter made All-Star Game appearances in 2009 and 2017.

Internationally, Carter captured gold at the 2005 World Junior Championship as well as gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.